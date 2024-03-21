'My mom is trying to trick me into signing on to her new mortgage.' UPDATED

A week later, she shared this update:

Last week I posted what my mother was trying to do which was have me co-sign her mortgage. Many people have asked for an update. Unfortunately I’m not allowed to post the link to the last post on here.

Yesterday, I spoke with the mortgage advisor who not only admitted that my mom was a difficult client as she was trying to do the impossible by getting this mortgage but he also revealed that the reason she needed me to co-sign the mortgage was because she did not want to listen to his recommendation which was to return the car she had leased,

on which the maturity date is almost due and to not finance a new car until she gets her mortgage funded (2 months max) This is to ensure she does not have too much debt and that her pre-approval amount stays the same.