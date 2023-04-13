She calls her sister 'selfish' for doing IVF instead of adopting an 'available' child.

When a younger sister found out about her older sister's intentions, she decided to pull her aside and tell her how she really felt. The consequences were disastrous. So, lil sis came to Reddit to ask:
u/AdoptedAH writes:
My (19F) oldest sister (30F) has been struggling with infertility for the past 3 years since they started trying for a baby. This Easter she and her husband made the announcement that they are going to be pursuing IVF and will start a go fund me for it.
They looked at our parents expectantly, and made it quite clear they expect them to front a lot of the cost. We are far from wealthy and my parents work and save every penny from their labor jobs. I’ve been working since I was 16 to help support the household too and to save money to move out.