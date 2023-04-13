She calls her sister 'selfish' for doing IVF instead of adopting an 'available' child.

Family planning often doesn't go the way you plan, ironically. But do other people have the right to tell you how to do it?

When a younger sister found out about her older sister's intentions, she decided to pull her aside and tell her how she really felt. The consequences were disastrous. So, lil sis came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for calling my sister selfish for wanting to do IVF?"

u/AdoptedAH writes:

My (19F) oldest sister (30F) has been struggling with infertility for the past 3 years since they started trying for a baby. This Easter she and her husband made the announcement that they are going to be pursuing IVF and will start a go fund me for it.