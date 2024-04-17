'A man came up to me and said he's my father, but I already know who my dad is, or do I?' UPDATED 2X

"A man came up to me and said he was my father, but I already know who my dad is, or do I? What should I do? Is he a scam artist?"

Here's the original post:

He claims that he was married to my mom before my dad and she left him for my dad. He says this happened while she was pregnant with me and she put my dad on the birth certificate and "they" (my parents and grandfather) used their power and money to make sure he couldn't stay in contact with me. He also claims when I was five he tried again and my dad broke his fingers.

He says he is just now contacting me because with my grandad's tragic death last year it's "safe" now. Issues with this story:1) He had no documentation (although he promised to show me some and suggested he bring it by my apartment...that he knows the location of)