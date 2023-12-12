'AITA for firing my sister after finding out she spilled my secrets in her blog?' UPDATED

Here's the original post:

Basically what happened is I read my sister's blog. It was sent to me by a friend of mine who was asking if one of the “characters” was me. Spoiler alert, it was me. It's a couple year's old and really popular. She doesn’t use our family’s real names but they are very similar and use the same first letter. So think real names: Katy, Julia, Marissa and Brad then the fake names being: Kathy, June, Marnie and Bob.

It’s descriptive enough of our lives and what we do for work that my friend identified me from it. It's mostly about her and her life but there is still a lot about us. A year ago I had an abortion. It was during the lowest point in my life so far and only she and my husband knew about it. She swore to me that she would take the secret to her grave. Yeah, she dedicated a whole entry to it.