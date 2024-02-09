'AITA for lying to my conservative parents about my sister being in a throuple?' UPDATED

It was none of my business but my sister and her husband seemed happy and well it is none of my business anyway. well, My mom found out about this somehow. She is furious at my sister. she thinks she is sinning and she has patricianly disowned my sister.

She is also angry with me as she knows I am close to my sister and visited her often. They had their suspicions for a long time and she had asked me vaguely about it before. I don't know why my mother was suspicious but yeah I lied and pretended that they didn't have the roommate.