'AITA for telling my daughter the truth about her late mother who cheated multiple times?'

It was even more hurtful because at one point our wife was planning to leave me and our kids to start a new life with her affair partner while I would never have even given a thought to doing something like that. It wasn't even a brief thought of hers. She had already made plans to do it but changed her mind at the last minute.

When I told my version of events to my daughter, she became very angry, which I understand. She told me I should never have told her this and I was selfish for not keeping this to myself. She hates me for ruining the image she has of her mother and her memories of her, and she told me not to even think of telling her siblings. If I do she says she is done with me.