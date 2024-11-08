'I took a DNA test, and possibly discovered an affair.' UPDATED

With this I put on my detective hat and I have two sisters as well one is 7 years older than me and the other a year younger, we all look like too same nose and eyes. I found my father (again very similar features) and his wife from there, and her page was public.

As you can imagine there was plenty of info! I found that she has been married to my father for 28 years they also had to have been together prior to that because of the age of my older siblings and well I’m 25… basically the math ain’t mathing and he most likely cheated on his wife with my mom.