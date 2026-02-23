'My fiancée's parents called off the wedding after recognizing my mom in a photo.'

I (m, 24) met my fiance, Christina (f, 23) 2 years ago when I visited my mom's home country, the Philippines to spend time with my grand parents. We were in the same flight, started to talk about our lives and I found out that she was also going home for a 2-weeks vacation to see her parents living in the Philippines.
I fell in love with her that day. That flight was the beginning of our perfect relationship that continued when we both got back in the States. She was, in lack of a better word, a perfect partner. Shes beautiful, caring, and loving. Yes, we had disagreements but we never had any big arguments that she didn't talk to me about to fix before we end our day.
We both live in California, different cities but I decided to move in with her a year after we started dating since it is easier for me to find jobs because of my line of work.
Fast forward to 6 months ago, I decided I was going to propose to her. I've contacted her parents in the Philippines to ask for permission (I was close to them at this point as I've met them several times when they visited my fiance, and constantly talk to them whenever they call my fiance) and my soon-to-be MIL was so happy when she heard.
They both gave me their blessings, their only condition is that they will take care of all wedding preparations and expenses to make sure their only daughter gets the wedding she deserves. I did not oppose to it.
I then planned to do the proposal and timed it to when her parents would be around for their annual visit. Her mom was crying when I asked Christina to marry me and she said yes. This was 2 months ago.
My fiance dreamed to have a fall wedding so we set the date for an october wedding. My parents live in Sedona, Arizona and own an inn that could accommodate the number of people we plan to invite. As a wedding gift, they reserved 3 days for our wedding. They have met my fiance whenever we visited Sedona for the holidays and my mom loves her like her own daughter.
Last night while meeting her parents for dinner, I and my fiance told them that they do not have to worry about the location, that my parents offered their inn for 3 days as a gift. They then realized that they've never met my parents and asked when will they get to meet them?
Apparently, traditionally, grooms parents are supposed to be around during proposal but my mother was sick and could not do long travels. I explained to them her medical situation and remembered I have my parents picture in my wallet and showed it to them.
My STBMIL looked confused and whispered to STBFIL "why does she look familiar?" pointing at my mom. And then her eyes got bigger and looked worried at my STBFIL. My STBFIL, at first I thought he was just expressionless, but then I saw anger in his eyes. He stood up, told my fiance there will be no more wedding, and walked away, STBMIL followed. I and fiance both were clueless and shocked at what happened.
Today she decided to go see them alone to talk to them and find out the reason why her father reacted that way. Its been a full day and I haven't heard from her since this morning. Talking to my best friend, he suggested our parents might have known each other, or they might have been lovers. I don't know. I'm so confused and don't know what to do.
naraic- said:
Well your fiance needs to contact you. Thats important. Actually for your relationship its the most important thing. If you want to find out the drama without waiting send a picture of your fiancé's parents to your parents and ask.
OP responded:
I will be doing this in the morning. I want to know what they know about what's going on.
Many_Current9890 said:
I would suggest waiting as you are doing, you will hopefully soon find out what has happened, as they will need to come clean. There’s probably a number of things crossing your mind all at once, but it’s best not to jump to conclusions and build up anxiety. You seems like a lovely couple and I hope you get answers soon.
OP responded:
I hope it's not "you're siblings" or I would just be so devastated.
Apprehensive_War9612 said:
Updateme this one is gonna be good, i can tell. Let me get my popcorn. my money is on: 1.) They are related 2.) Mom is STBFIL’s ex 3.) Mom is fiancée’s birth mother.
I don't know how to update, but my fiance just got home. She knows what's going on from her dad's side. She contacted my mom and have asked my fiance she wants to tell me everything, she will be flying in with my dad in the morning. But no, I and my fiance are not related.
That was my very first question as soon as she walked in. She laughed and said no. But she doesn't know how to feel about it. All she said was it was sad. And she respects my mom. So she will wait.