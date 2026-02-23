'My fiancée's parents called off the wedding after recognizing my mom in a photo.'

Fast forward to 6 months ago, I decided I was going to propose to her. I've contacted her parents in the Philippines to ask for permission (I was close to them at this point as I've met them several times when they visited my fiance, and constantly talk to them whenever they call my fiance) and my soon-to-be MIL was so happy when she heard.

They both gave me their blessings, their only condition is that they will take care of all wedding preparations and expenses to make sure their only daughter gets the wedding she deserves. I did not oppose to it.

I then planned to do the proposal and timed it to when her parents would be around for their annual visit. Her mom was crying when I asked Christina to marry me and she said yes. This was 2 months ago.