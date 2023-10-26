Guy finds out his 'sister' is actually his mom, tells his whole family. Chaos ensues. 'AITA?'

I finally talked with her too once this was all out. She was the one who reached me so don’t say I bullied her into it. Her truth was she wasn’t ready to be a single mom, my grandparents supported her terminating (at least they were honest about that) but she changed her mind and still didn’t tell him. She never thought she’d see him again anyways.

By the time they met and re-started their relationship it was already a few years since she gave me to my grandparents so to her there wasn’t a point for him to know anymore. Also because she knew he was gonna want custody if he knew I’m his son and she moved on from the thought of having kids. Their relationship wouldn’t have survived basically.