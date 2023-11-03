'Am I wrong for helping my dad's former mistress and her daughter?' UPDATED

I decided to let my know mom before hand and to my disgust she already knew. Bea has been contacting my mother this whole time and my mother ignored her. Bea and her daughter live in their car and all she wanted was a little support so they weren’t homeless. I was disgusted with my mother and father.

My dad ended up coming in to the room in the middle of the conversation and told me Bea was just a sl*t and the kid wasn’t his. He also admitted to cheating and said my mom had forgiven him. My mom laughed and said Bea was beneath them and if she wants help she can get on assistance. I was so angry I yelled at them. My dad asked how he could make it better and I said get a DNA test.