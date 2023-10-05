Man wants to tell sister-in-law that his brother cheated on her four years ago. 'AITA?'

The joke died out after a little bit and then he just blurted out “I cheated on my wife...” At first it didn’t register until I saw his face and he was dead serious. I for one hate cheaters, but I try to do my best not to judge anyone for their actions. He begins explaining this was something that happened about 4 years ago when his wife was always busy with work.

She would travel a lot and be away for weeks at a time. He told me they were going through a tough time back then lots of arguing, not communicating, and that he felt really lonely. During this same time my brother met a girl at his local gym, started off as friends, slowly kept bonding and you guessed they slept together.