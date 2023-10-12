Wife wants to fire maid 'for no reason;' husband refuses. 'AITA?' UPDATED

I'm in agreeance with all the other posters who think the maid has dirt on your wife. It's the first thought that came to my mind too. If your wife was jealous, she would have gotten rid of the maid when she was 19 and (relatively) hotter.

burgerchucker said:

NTA. The wife is hiding something. Probably cheating on you since she has fuck all else to do all day. Sorry dude, time to start investigating a bit. Might be worth putting a private investigator on the case. Good luck, still the maid seems nice and can do the parenting while you work so not a total loss!

Turns out, commenters were on to something. The man has since posted this UPDATE: