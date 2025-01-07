Man's pregnant wife suspects him of cheating, causing him to discover huge family secret. UPDATED 3X

A man's life ended up being completely upended after he went online to seek help with a marital problem. It all began when he posted this:

"My wife is convinced that I will cheat on her because she’s pregnant."

Long story short my father cheated on my mother with my stepmother. My wife, in our seven year relationship (four dating, three married), has never met my father, stepmother, half siblings, step uncles, or my step grandfather.

My mother convinced my wife she didn’t want any of them at the wedding or have any holidays with them the entirety of our relationship. My wife was cheated on in the past but moved passed that (or so I thought).