'My husband's ex died and he wants to take a paternity test to see if her son is his.' + MAJOR UPDATE

Paula's oldest son is estranged from his father and is talking about dropping out of college to raise his brothers. The middle son is already with his father with whom he has a good relationship. My husband told me he wants to take a DNA test to see if Paula's youngest son is his and give him a home if he is.

Admittedly, the youngest son has very prominent recessive features that are prominent in both Paula's and my husband's families. He has not asked my feelings on this and I really don't know how to feel. We have our son, we have our family, and now he wants to upend everything without even asking me. In a year we planned to try for another baby.

Financially we could do it, but this is not my child! This is something I didn't even know about until last month!

At the same time, I don't want Paula's son to give up his life to raise his brother. Nor do I want to be the kind of person who tells her husband what he can't do.