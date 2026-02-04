'I found a photo of a woman who is not my mom in my dad's wallet.' UPDATED

TL;DR : Found a pic of a woman in dad's wallet. Can't get it out of my mind. It is making things awkward for me.

BingandBong123 said:

If it were me I would just ask him, there is probably an innocent explanation. If you're worried about him denying it, you could take a photo of the picture in his wallet as proof. It's likely just a friend you're not familiar with

OneCrazyCook84 said:

Probably a childhood friend that died or something along those lines.

Waytoloseit said:

One thing you learn as you get older is that your parents are people too.

They are complex, and have parts of their lives that they do not want to share with us. This includes previous loves and people of importance that they never feel like sharing or speaking about out loud.