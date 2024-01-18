'WIBTA if I told my grandma to stop being so judgmental because I know her dark secret?'

See, my grandma had been married before and had a few children through her ex, but she divorced him and started seeing my grandpa...my dad was the only child they shared (except not really). My dad found out, through this DNA kit, that his half-siblings are actually his full siblings.

He hasn’t brought it up with his parents, because there’s no way my Grandpa knows, and it would probably kill him to find out. It’s been 58 years, he never had a relationship with his bio dad, so he sees no reason to bring it up. And FWIW, he’s not sure my grandma even knows who my dad’s father is. But the point is - she was clearly sleeping with two men at the same time.