Woman won the lottery and is keeping it a secret from her husband. 'AITA?' UPDATED 2X

Sure don't share everything in the first couple stages of a relationship or something, but 7yrs into the marriage is like 5yrs too late to be sharing this sort of secret. Guy must be feeling a fool for stressing about earning money at any point in the last year.

She later posted this update:

Update! My husband and I just spoke on the phone for about an hour. He told me he's staying with his best friend/coworker tonight but that he's not angry. He agreed he would have spent the money on dumb things if he'd won it and is happy that I put it away. Little less happy that I didn't tell him about it for so long, but he said he doesn't care and doesn't want this getting in the way of our marriage.

And then she posted a second update: