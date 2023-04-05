Family tells daughter baby's birthday party 'disrespects' brother's memory. AITA?

It is a pain that hits the whole family. One woman tells the sad story or her brother's death on his birthday. Her whole family was devastated and birthdays carried a new, dark meaning for them. They decided as a family that they would not celebrate birthdays anymore. It was too painful. But, when her daughter was born, the idea of birth and its celebration brought on a whole new, healing meaning for her and her husband. She didn't want to hurt her family, but she wanted her daughter to know how much she was loved. They decided to have a private, secret party for their daughter's first birthday. But secrets can rarely last when it comes to family.
Ever since my brother passed away at the age of 17 on his birthday, my family decided to never celebrate birthdays ever again. It was mom & dad's decision; but because of how much the family loved my brother, extended family decided to do the same and stand in agreement with this decision.