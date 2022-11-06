14yo complains about getting used PlayStation for his birthday; gets it taken away.

"AITA for taking back my little brother's birthday present when he complained about it?" My 28 little brother 14 just had a birthday. We were out shopping together for a gift for our parents when I saw that the store we were at had the PS5 with a physical drive. I like to sell my games after I finish them so I scooped it up. We found the gift we wanted for our parents so I grabbed that too. Then I took him for lunch and caught up on his life. So I already have a PS5. The one without a physical drive. It is in perfect shape and my brother has his profile on it for when he comes over to my place. So I took him home and went back to my place to set up my sweet to new system. I took my old one and cleaned it up and put it in its original packaging. Yes I'm a nerd about stuff like that. I brought it to my little brother's birthday party about a week later. He was all excited until he saw that it was the digital version of the console. He started calling me cheap and saying that I was an asshole for giving him a second hand gift. He said that a good sister would give him the new one. He didn't even want to play it. I was done with the little sh*t. I just waited until after all the gifts were opened and I took mine back. I left him $100 with my mom and I bailed. He has been calling and texting me calling me an a**hole for stealing from him. AITA? EDIT: I should probably add that the little d*ck said that if I didn't give him the new one that he didn't want my used junk. Comments:mxcrnt2 says: 14-year-olds are a confusing mess of hormones and emotions and he clearly saw the box and thought he was getting this brand new PS5 that he saw his sister bought last week. He probably would have been happy with a second-hand gift if he didn't, for that first second, think he was getting this new and better system. I'm sure it's not about not liking a secondhand gift, but about getting his hopes dashed and feeling foolish about it and all of the Myriad of things 14 year old boys are feeling bluemexicanblanket says: he’s 14 years old like yes he’s being a brat but come on, don’t you remember being a moody, edgy 14 year old ?? Remarkable_Island_61 says: The way you don't grow up to be an insufferable asshole at 14 is to experience consequences to your sh*tty behavior. Beautiful-Act6485 says: NTA. He’s 14 not 4. I wouldn’t have even left the $100. I would have just left with it. LexGuy12 says: NTA for giving the used console. It is worth $300-400, and I’m guessing in good condition. You could have sold it to recover the cost of your new one. And he can sell it for the same amount. I don’t know how your family normally does things, but that’s a generous gift for a 14 year old sibling where I come from. human060989 says: Better than nothing at all - socks. Not cool socks, just your plain multi-pack. ManufacturerFew8037 OP responded: He's getting socks for Christmas. FunTooter says: ETA - while your brother sounds spoiled, it is in bad taste to give a used gift without clarifying first that they would want it. You could have asked your brother if he wanted your old system for his birthday. If yes - great, if not - sell your old system and give him some cash or another gift. ManufacturerFew8037 OP responded: It's what he has now. Dry-Clock-1470 says: NTA Why the hell would you give him $100 ManufacturerFew8037 OP responded: It was his birthday. It was my budget for his birthday if I hadn't given him my old console. tubbstattsyrup2 says: Yeah I read all the other comments and I'm with soft ESH. Teenage boys can be entitled idiots that have no concept of value, he misunderstood the situation and acted badly. But you are an adult and really could have predicted given the scenario, you could have let him know as he opened it not to expect a new console. ManufacturerFew8037 OP responded: I get your point but I'm not planning on ever spending $500 on a gift for anyone besides my future husband and children.