17 people reveal the family secret they're definitely not supposed to know.

Uncovering a juicy family secret can certainly spice up the family holiday after your great aunt sips too many spiked ciders...

While there are some silly traditions or sacred recipes in every family, there are other secrets that would have devastating results if they ever were revealed. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What family secret do you know, that you're not supposed to know?" people were ready to share the juicy, scandalous, or truly shocking story they've chosen to keep to themselves. Don't tell grandma that every hates those Christmas cookies if you want to live!

1.

My Great grandmother had a step son the same age as her. He was the biological father of one of my great uncles. My cousins don't know. Always heard my Great uncle knew and had animosity towards my grandad because of it. - Secure-Particular286

2.