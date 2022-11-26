18yo asks if she's wrong for refusing to wear bra while staying at aunt and uncle's.

I'm a (18F) and I normally only wear bras when I go out, because its uncomfortable, itchy and yk, you gotta let the girls breathe a lil. Yesterday I went to my uncles house for a stay over. once I arrived to the house, I took off my bra as usual and just started to get comfortable.
At dinner time, I noticed my uncle and male cousin acting a bit weird around me, and my aunt and female cousin were giving me looks I couldn't tell what for. After dinner, my female cousin pulled me aside and asked me why I wasn't wearing a bra. I told her because we are in the house.
She told me that my uncle and her brother were in the house too. I got confused and told her so what, I also have a dad and brother at my house, they never cared if I wore a bra or not in the house. She got annoyed and told me to wear it and that I can take it off before sleep and to put it back on once I wake up.