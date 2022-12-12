19 y/o asks if she was wrong to leave 9 y/o stepbrother home alone; stepmom is pissed.

hi. so. i (19f) live with my dad, stepmom, and my half brother (9m). for weeks it was planned that this past friday night my dad and stepmom were going to her parents 40th wedding anniversary at some fancy ass restaurant. me and my brother weren’t invited cuz we’re “not adults”.
since i didn’t get a invitation and didn’t wanna be stuck at home with just my brother i decided to make plans myself and me and my bf were to go on a date. my dad and stepmom wanted me to babysit my brother but like they’ve never paid me for babysitting him ever and he’s pretty hyperactive so no thanks. after complaining for a bit they hired a babysitter for him.
so friday comes around and i’m doing my hair & makeup and all that getting ready for the date. my dad and stepmom had already left for the dinner. while i was getting ready i get a call from my stepmom in the car on the way to the restaurant saying that the babysitter canceled and that i’d have to stay home and watch him.