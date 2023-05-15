A fight over chopsticks reveals an uncomfortable cheating truth to family. AITA?

The story of how a family finally broke.

One woman writes about how she was fed up with being insulted by her cousin and finally broke at a family dinner. What she didn't know, was that she opened the floodgates to much more cheating and betrayal that had been hidden from everyone.

AITA for “embarrassing” my cousin and getting us kicked out of a restaurant?

Used_Mention_1364

I F(25) don’t have kids yet. I never really wanted them growing up but I figure I’ll eventually have kids in the future once I get my life together. My cousin Sarah (29) has two badly behaved kids from a previous relationship and a newborn baby with her boyfriend MJ (40).