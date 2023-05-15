A fight over chopsticks reveals an uncomfortable cheating truth to family. AITA?

One woman writes about how she was fed up with being insulted by her cousin and finally broke at a family dinner. What she didn't know, was that she opened the floodgates to much more cheating and betrayal that had been hidden from everyone.
I F(25) don’t have kids yet. I never really wanted them growing up but I figure I’ll eventually have kids in the future once I get my life together. My cousin Sarah (29) has two badly behaved kids from a previous relationship and a newborn baby with her boyfriend MJ (40).
Last night my mother, sister, Sarah and I went to a sushi restaurant - and this was my first time having sushi. After we ordered, I had a hard time using the chopsticks. My cousin started obnoxiously laughing.