Dad angry cousin won't accommodate vegan daughter at family dinners.

I (50F) have a daughter (16F) who is vegan, she has been vegan for nearly a year. My cousin (51M) who we'll call "Chad" and his wife (50F) sometimes host family dinners and invites as much family as possible, even at one point inviting my Brother-In-Law to attend these dinners when the two had never met prior.

The problem is that within the 3 dinners my daughter and I have attended since she went vegan, only the first one was there food she could eat. The last two have not had a single vegan food there.

Normally I would understand if they had trouble accommodating a vegan diet, but Chad and his wife were vegan from early 2020 to mid 2021. Meaning they should absolutely have some knowledge on how to make a vegan dish, whether that be a side or the main dish.