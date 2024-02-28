'My adopted parents don’t acknowledge my biological family.'

PoetRevolutionary160

Do you have any idea how hard it must be for your parents to see you connecting with your biological family? You are their child, and their relatives are your relatives. They are the people who have been there for you for 29 years.

The people that were there for you when your biological family weren't, the people that looked after you, love you and want the best for you. The way you write about that is dismissive, and if I were your parents, I'd be feeling heartbroken about that right now.

