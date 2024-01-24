'AITA for asking my mom to stop name-dropping famous people I know in family conversations?'

It's normal for parents to want to brag about their kids, but that doesn't mean the kids are always comfortable with it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for asking his mom to stop name-dropping famous people he's met in conversations. He wrote:

"AITA for asking my mother to stop name-dropping some of the famous people I know in family conversations?"

A brief context: my (33M) family thought I was crazy when I applied for art school 15 years ago.

Some of my aunts made openly snarky remarks when I decided to specialize in make-up design (with the risk of sounding judgmental, they were all born and raised in a small town with backward values, and the thought of me - A MAN! - becoming a make-up artist was more than they could handle without making some "scandalous" assumptions about my sexual orientation).