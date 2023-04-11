'Fit' bro tells twin 'stop being lazy if you want to have a better body like mine'.

Having a twin often means getting compared to them constantly, and sometimes the pressure is just too much.

When an in-shape young man had a verbal altercation with his less in-shape fraternal twin in front of the whole family, he decided to turn to Reddit to check if he was in the wrong.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for bluntly telling my plus size twin the truth about why he doesn’t look like me?"

u/Background-Hall965 writes:

Hey everyone, I'm in a bit of a tough situation with my (not identical) twin brother and I'm not sure if I was in the wrong.

For context, my twin (19M) and I (19M) have always been pretty different physically. I've always been more into fitness and taking care of my body, while my twin has struggled with obesity for most of his life.

That's got to be hard for him.