Dad called out for favoring 'new family' over 13yo; 'I don't feel like I love her.'

A once reluctant father came to Reddit for advice, but ending up getting roasted. Trust me, you'll want to read the comments below.
u/Elegant-Strategy8309 writes:
I know the text makes me an AH, and it's probably right. When I (34M) was 20, I had a relationship with a girl, let's call her Clara. When she got pregnant, I honestly wasn't happy, but since she was decided to keep the baby there wasn't anything I could do.
When our daughter, let's say Sadie (13F) was born, I legally recognized her. We have shared custody, and she stays with me 2 weekends a month. I also pay child support. I go to her school events, holidays, etc.
But if I'm honest, I don't feel like I love her and I know that that makes me the AH. I care about her, but I don't miss her when she is not with me and I don't feel the need to see her.