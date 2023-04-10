Dad called out for favoring 'new family' over 13yo; 'I don't feel like I love her.'

It's never a good look to blatantly favor one child over another, but does that mean you shouldn't be a good parent to the child you prefer?

A once reluctant father came to Reddit for advice, but ending up getting roasted. Trust me, you'll want to read the comments below.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for coddling my 2yo when i didn't do the same for my oldest?"

u/Elegant-Strategy8309 writes:

I know the text makes me an AH, and it's probably right. When I (34M) was 20, I had a relationship with a girl, let's call her Clara. When she got pregnant, I honestly wasn't happy, but since she was decided to keep the baby there wasn't anything I could do.

When our daughter, let's say Sadie (13F) was born, I legally recognized her. We have shared custody, and she stays with me 2 weekends a month. I also pay child support. I go to her school events, holidays, etc.