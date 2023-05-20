Someecards Logo
Drama as OP refuses to share late MIL's secret recipe. 'This is food gatekeeping.'

Mitchell Friedman
May 20, 2023 | 5:09 PM
On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a family drama has turned into a feast of a debate. Is it wrong to 'gatekeep' food? Is it ever justified to hold onto a 'secret' recipe, even if it's causing a rift in the family? OP triggers an epic food fight:

AITA for refusing to share a recipe with my SIL?

My beloved MIL passed away recently. She had a few signature recipes that she always brought to family gatherings. One of them is a very unique dessert. I asked for the recipe for years and she would never share it.

She finally passed the recipes down to me not long before she passed away, and I made all of them to share with friends and family at the repast meal after her funeral. I also made the dessert one other time to bring to a family gathering SIL was hosting.

