Parents 'demolish' daughter's room after moving out; she's 'welcome to the couch.'

Every parent handles Empty Nest Syndrome differently. So should their children take it personally?

When a parent made a major change without telling their kid first, it let to a massive dispute. So, they came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for demolishing my daughter's room after she moved out?"

u/ArtisticConfidence22 writes:

My 18 yr old daughter, Meg, is in college. She moved in with her boyfriend a few months ago, which left her old bedroom empty.

Her bedroom used to be right next to our tiny living room. To make our tiny living room into a normal sized living room, we knocked out my daughter's room's wall, refloored the space and fixed the walls. Now it looks like the bedroom was never there and we have a spacious living room.