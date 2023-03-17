Parents 'demolish' daughter's room after moving out; she's 'welcome to the couch.'

When a parent made a major change without telling their kid first, it let to a massive dispute. So, they came to Reddit to ask:
u/ArtisticConfidence22 writes:
My 18 yr old daughter, Meg, is in college. She moved in with her boyfriend a few months ago, which left her old bedroom empty.
Her bedroom used to be right next to our tiny living room. To make our tiny living room into a normal sized living room, we knocked out my daughter's room's wall, refloored the space and fixed the walls. Now it looks like the bedroom was never there and we have a spacious living room.
When my daughter came home to visit and saw that her room is gone, she made a huge deal about it. She got all emotional and said if we never wanted to let her move back, we should've just said so instead of completely demolishing her room.