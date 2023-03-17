Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Parents 'demolish' daughter's room after moving out; she's 'welcome to the couch.'

Parents 'demolish' daughter's room after moving out; she's 'welcome to the couch.'

Carson Cupello
Mar 17, 2023 | 4:55 AM
ADVERTISING

Every parent handles Empty Nest Syndrome differently. So should their children take it personally?

When a parent made a major change without telling their kid first, it let to a massive dispute. So, they came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for demolishing my daughter's room after she moved out?"

u/ArtisticConfidence22 writes:

My 18 yr old daughter, Meg, is in college. She moved in with her boyfriend a few months ago, which left her old bedroom empty.

Her bedroom used to be right next to our tiny living room. To make our tiny living room into a normal sized living room, we knocked out my daughter's room's wall, refloored the space and fixed the walls. Now it looks like the bedroom was never there and we have a spacious living room.

When my daughter came home to visit and saw that her room is gone, she made a huge deal about it. She got all emotional and said if we never wanted to let her move back, we should've just said so instead of completely demolishing her room.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content