'Emotionally distant' man criticizes his son's parenting, so son imitates him. AITA?

This is getting real.

So I asked him if he thought my kids were happier than myself and my sisters were growing up. I pointed out that my kids are happy. They are reasonably well adjusted.

Now he is being pissy and my mom says he is upset that I think he was a bad father. He wasn't. He was just emotionally distant. I hated it.

My sisters both had some therapy to help them choose better men. They both 'fell in love' with any guy who gave them attention.

My daughter knows her worth and won't settle for anything but the best. My son has no problem hugging me and telling me or his mom about his life.