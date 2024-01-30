'AITA for abandoning my MIL in a parking lot full of watching people?' MAJOR UPDATE

We all have our lines that can't be crossed.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for abandoning her MIL in front of her daughter's school. She wrote:

"AITA for abandoning my MIL in a parking lot full of watching people?"

I (F26) am a SAHM and I pick up my daughter after school. My husband (M35) takes her to school in the mornings on the way to his work. MIL got divorced a couple months ago and not-so-subtly complained to my husband that she was lonely, so my husband insisted that we have her over every weekend. MIL and I don’t get along.