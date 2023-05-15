Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman sets coworker up with brother, they marry and, oops, she hates her. AITA?

Woman sets coworker up with brother, they marry and, oops, she hates her. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 15, 2023 | 2:30 PM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for telling my sister-in-law that she was being unreasonable?'

ActiveTennis7420

Three years ago, I (36M) set my coworker “Dani” (25F) up with my brother “Phil” (27M) and the two hit it off. Now, the two are newlyweds and Dani is 7 months pregnant with their first child. I consider Dani a friend, as well as family... She and I work incredibly well together but don’t talk about family stuff while at work.

Last weekend, the two had a combined baby shower/gender reveal party for their baby. I think that they had planned to have a gender reveal party separately from the baby shower, but things just worked out this way instead.

Anyway, everything seemed fine on the day of the party and everyone was having a good time. At the gender reveal, everyone found out that they were having a girl.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content