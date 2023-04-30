'AITA for charging my 16 year old nephew 10% of his salary to live with me?'

'AITA for charging my 16 year old nephew rent to live with me?'

In February my 16-year-old nephew moved out of my younger sister's home and came to live with me. My sister has 4 other kids with my nephew's stepdad. The oldest is 8 and the youngest is just a few months. My nephew and his stepdad both hate each other.

My nephew had been couch surfing with friends on and off for a few months before he moved in with me. My roommate moved out at the end of last year and I can afford the rent without him now so wasn't planning on having someone else move in. My nephew has a job and works around 20 hours a week.

When I offered him a place to stay it was on the condition that he pays me 10% of weekly paycheck. His mom knows I am taking part of his earnings as rent and has no problem with it.