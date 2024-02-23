'AITA for contributing to my niece's college fund but not my stepdaughter's?' UPDATED

He wants me to stop Olivia's college fund and to not leave her money. He thinks I should now be helping him to provide for Sophie. He thinks that money should go into Sophie's college fund as we are getting married. I think Sophie is his financial responsibility.

Of course, I'm not going to bitch about things like about the grocery/restaurant bill being higher to buy food she eats or more gas being used to drive her around while she is here. I'm not going to take myself for a donut after picking her up and not buy her one. But I think major things like her college fund are not my responsibility and are the responsibility of her parents.