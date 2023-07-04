17yo 'hustles' his mom's boyfriend in poker, refuses to return the money. AITA?

Pressuring your girlfriend's son to meet you is a rough situation to begin with...so why not involve money in it?

This 17-year-old boy didn't have a better excuse when his mom urged him to hang out with her boyfriend and his friends for a poker night. Little did they know, OP is a pretty good poker player and he took the guys for a bit of cash. He later went to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for fleecing my mom’s boyfriend at poker?'

u/GasFragrant9549 writes: