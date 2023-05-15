Teen won't learn ASL for stepsister; stepdad threatens divorce if Mom doesn't fix it.

When a frustrated Mom couldn't get her teenage daughter to care about her deaf stepsibling, she gave her an ulitmatum. Then, she came to Reddit to ask if that was the right call:
Smart_Palpitation147 writes:
I (49 F) recently married my husband (52M) who has a deaf 7 year old daughter. She communicates solely via ASL.
For some background, my daughter (17F) is generally a very non-problematic teenager. She does amazing in school, and has never caused any problems other than regular teenage hormone stuff. However, she doesn’t like my husband and step daughter.
She is not outwardly rude, but basically ignores their existence (skipped SDs birthday party, doesn’t engage in anything other than basic small talk with my husband).