Teen won't learn ASL for stepsister; stepdad threatens divorce if Mom doesn't fix it.

When parents get divorced, they usually try to remind the kids that it's not their fault. Well, that doesn't always seem to be the case...

When a frustrated Mom couldn't get her teenage daughter to care about her deaf stepsibling, she gave her an ulitmatum. Then, she came to Reddit to ask if that was the right call:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for forcing my daughter to learn sign language?'

Smart_Palpitation147 writes:

I (49 F) recently married my husband (52M) who has a deaf 7 year old daughter. She communicates solely via ASL.

For some background, my daughter (17F) is generally a very non-problematic teenager. She does amazing in school, and has never caused any problems other than regular teenage hormone stuff. However, she doesn’t like my husband and step daughter.