Moody teen calls aunt a 'moron' to her face; her parent laughs, 'it was pretty funny'

One parent is actually enjoying that their teenage daughter has been getting more sarcastic lately. But they may be creating a monster according to their sister who recently got mad when they laughed at their daughter insulting her. Unsure if they'd done anyting wrong, they went to Reddit to ask:
AITA (am I the a-hole) for laughing when my daughter insulted my sister?
Sharp_Excuse2999 explains the situation:
I have 2 kids, 5 month old boy and 14 years old girl.
My daughter has recently started answering everything sarcastically, I think it's a teenager thing. My son doesn't sleep at night at all. We tried everything and he still won't sleep.
Last night we were visiting my sister and we were talking. I told her how tired I am and that my son won't sleep at night no matter what we do. She asked me if I had tried 'putting him in bed.' Before I could say anything my daughter turned to her and said something like 'OMG auntie thank god you are here we could never think of that'