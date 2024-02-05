'AITA for losing our family savings because I tried to help my parents?' UPDATED

In general, if you're going to "loan" money to family or friends, it's safest to accept you'll never see that money again. If you can handle fully parting with the money, all is good and well, but if you're actually expecting to see it again -- well, things can get complicated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for losing his family savings after he tried to help his parents. He wrote:

"AITA for losing our family savings because I tried to help my parents?"