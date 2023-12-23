'AITA for cooking vegan to make one niece happy, and not making meat for the other?'

The holidays are for getting together and, mostly, arguing. In the Simpsons, you might have Lisa advocating for a no-meat Thanksgiving. But today's dinner story brings a novel twist. On Reddit's AITA, OP asks:

AITA for not accommodating my non vegan niece? (or, to put it another way: AITA for accommdating my vegan niece?)

One of my nieces Ara(15) is vegan. She is very sensitive and hates animal cruelty which is why she turned vegan a few years ago. She even hates watching people eat animal products.

So I was hosting my entire family and I decided to look up some new vegan recipes that I haven't tried before. I admit the food didn't taste very good because it was my first time making it but Ara was very happy that everything was vegan.