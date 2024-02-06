'AITA for not letting my parents take away my sister's computer and track her finances?' UPDATED 2X

There's nothing quite like sibling solidarity.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young man asked if he was wrong for not allowing his parents to meddle in his joint computer purchase with his sister. He wrote:

"AITA for not allowing my parents to take away my sister's computer and control her finances?"

Disclaimer: I am not a native English speaker, so I may make mistakes here. All quotes here are translated to English. Here's the issue. I (19M) am a college student who lives with parents and has a part-time job. I have no need to ask parents for money.

My younger sister recently turned 16, and she really wanted a new computer for her birthday. She was saving up for a new computer for a while now because she wants to do some gaming and her current computer is very old and slow.