'AITA for not attending my sister's wedding after she chose the date of my late fiancée's bday?'

Graphite57 said:

Funny isn't it.. your parents suggest that you were being selfish and family should come first. You however, were honouring the one who would have been your first family. NTA.. Sorry for your loss.

karmadoesntwait said:

NTA, your sister had the right right to pick any day she wanted for her wedding just as you had the right not to attend because she picked a day that is hard for you. I almost wonder if she thought thought she was going to be helping by giving you a new good memory for that day instead.