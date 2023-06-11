Woman won't donate stem cells to dying father, 'I was less than nothing to you.'

One woman writes about her neglective and manipulative father abandoning her family. When her sister died, he didn't even attend the funeral. He only reached out to her recently because he has fallen ill. Now, her family is calling her horrible names for not being willing to donate stem cells to help him live. She wonders if she is being to harsh or if this is exactly what he deserves.
My parents broke up before my mom knew that she was pregnant. It was a big deal since my father's chance of conceiving was under 1%. So when my mom confessed that she was pregnant with twins, he wanted a paternity test, which is fine.
Me and my sister are indeed his. But since my parents weren't married and didn't plan to get back together my grandparents (fathers side) saw in us unwanted children that simply exist. I think another reason why they did not like us is, because we both turned up to be girls in a family of just boys.
Meaning no girls in the last 100 years.
Meaning no boy to carry on the family name for my dad.
My sister was born with a heart condition and when we were six she sadly passed away after an emergency surgery. When my mom called my father to give him the news, he refused to come home since he wanted to enjoy his boy's trip.
At the funeral ( that he refused to pay for) he told everyone that it is my mom's fault that she passed away.
He and I did not have an easy relationship. I usually had to call him or ask him to pick me up, because he just kept forgetting about me. I was surprised when he suddenly wanted to pick me up when I was six to introduce me to his new girlfriend.
Turns out I was just supposed to be the babysitter for her two-year-old son, so they could make out on the sofa.
That was the point I realized that he only wanted me around when he needed me and I was tired of running after people that did not want me. I stopped calling and soon we went no contact.
A thing that still hurt me was that he always brought flowers to my sister's grave, even though he lived three hours away, while I did not even receive a birthday text. I think it hurt more knowing he knew it was my birthday but did not bother, rather than thinking that he must have forgotten about it. Because he didn't he just did not care enough.
I recently had my 20th birthday and was surprised to get a text from my father, telling me that he missed me and that we should meet up.
I soon found out that he has cancer and I was the only possible match.
So I drove three hours to this hospital. As soon as I entered the door this barely legal girl started to attack me. She screamed and insulted me with names I don't want to repeat. I had no idea who that girl was or what I did to make her so angry.
When my father and his parents entered the scene, he simply laughed it off. He later admitted that this girl was his new girlfriend and that she saw my text messages with my father. She asked him who I was and he said that I was some crazy ex girlfriend that just couldn't get over him and that used to stalk his every move.
He said he did it because he was embarrassed of me for my work, because I never did anything with my life (i am an elementary school teacher) and that he already told that young girl that his only child has died.
I was angry and left without saying anything the hospital.
While I drove back home i received hundreds of calls from family members I did not even know I had that called me names and said I was the AH for leaving before donating my stem cells.
I am just at a point where I am tired of being used and thrown away like an object he is entitled to.
NTA, he doesn’t want you, he just wants to use you.
NTA. You are not responsible for him. Take screen shots of all communication for him and his family and friends. Save all the phone messages- just in case you need to get the law on them.
Get a new phone number. Block them all on any media you use and be sure to post that anyone who back doors them so they can communicate with you will be cut off as well. I’m so sorry that this has happened to you.
NTA don’t do it. He only had one child apparently so keep treating it like that.
NTA, he never cared about you until his life depended on it. You deserve better and the fact he refused to step up and be a good father, to be a better man, that is unforgivable in my opinion. You deserve to be loved by a parent and he abandoned you and your sister, then she dies and he only cares about her. Then he said his ONLY daughter died. Thats all you needed to know from him.
My dad did something similar to me and he passed away earlier this year, honestly i felt good about walking away from him like he walked away from me and my mom.
I hope you get some therapy and heal from this trauma, and i hope you cut out the toxic people who are shaming you but not holding him accountable for his actions.
NTA. Forget about this crappy deadbeat. He's never been your father and does not deserve anything from you. His entitled family can be tested to find the best donor for him among themselves.
NTA. He never tried to be a dad. Or family. You were there for his convenience. And just because he's dying doesn't change that. He could have told his girlfriend who you are. But he didn't. He intentionally chose to let the misinformation continue. Purely so that you would only ever be a tool and not his daughter.
You aren't the A-Hole here. Not even close. And even if you did donate your stem cells, nothing would change. You'd continue to not have a relationship with him, he'd continue to lie about you, and he'd spend more years treating you like you don't exist.