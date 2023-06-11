Woman won't donate stem cells to dying father, 'I was less than nothing to you.'

This story is honestly a gutwrenching heartbreaker so proceed accordingly.

'AITA for not donating my stem cells to my father'

AggravatingPear2696

My parents broke up before my mom knew that she was pregnant. It was a big deal since my father's chance of conceiving was under 1%. So when my mom confessed that she was pregnant with twins, he wanted a paternity test, which is fine.