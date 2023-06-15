Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
AITA for not letting my sister in law hold our baby?

AITA for not letting my sister in law hold our baby?

Carson Cupello
Jun 15, 2023 | 9:11 PM
ADVERTISING

There are so many worries when bringing home a newborn and parents are understandably very protective.

FairIsFair1 immediately supported his wife when she said she didn't want his teenage son to hold the baby and that only the two of them should for a while. So he was taken aback when he was called an a-hole for not letting her sister hold the baby. He went to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for not letting my sister in law hold our baby?'

My wife and I just brought home our beautiful baby. When we got home, I wanted my older son to hold the baby (he is fourteen), but my wife said no. She said she wasn't comfortable with anyone but us holding the baby yet.

I wasn't happy about this, but I respect that, as a mom, she's anxious about how vulnerable our baby is. So I let it go. Yesterday her sister came over and wanted to hold the baby.

I can see where this is going...

I said no, that my wife and I aren't comfortable with anyone but us holding him yet. My wife then said it was fine, that her sister was a special case. I said no, that I wasn't comfortable with it. Her sister was offended and left.

My wife is angry with me and says I was an a-hole to her sister. I think I am just being consistent. Was I an a-hole to my sister in law?

Seems like mom just didn't want her 14-year-old stepson to hold the baby. Was she wrong?

Here's what Reddit had to say:

Formal_Cap_132 says:

NTA(not the a-hole) - Your wife can't make one rule for some and not for the others.

ThrowAwayJudge810 writes:

So, baby's sibling can't hold the baby, but auntie can? That's messed up. NTA. You need to find out what's going through your wife's head though.

rainbowrry says:

NTA. But your your wife and you need to have serious talk about this. And your son is not a toddler he could've hold his baby brother but no he is not a special case but your SIL is? kinda sounds like your wife is an a-hole.

Reddit was overwhelmingly on OP's side.

Many encouraged him to have a serious talk with his wife. Let's hope she's receptive and this is a healing moment for their marriage.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content