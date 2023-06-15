AITA for not letting my sister in law hold our baby?

There are so many worries when bringing home a newborn and parents are understandably very protective.

FairIsFair1 immediately supported his wife when she said she didn't want his teenage son to hold the baby and that only the two of them should for a while. So he was taken aback when he was called an a-hole for not letting her sister hold the baby. He went to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for not letting my sister in law hold our baby?'

My wife and I just brought home our beautiful baby. When we got home, I wanted my older son to hold the baby (he is fourteen), but my wife said no. She said she wasn't comfortable with anyone but us holding the baby yet.

I wasn't happy about this, but I respect that, as a mom, she's anxious about how vulnerable our baby is. So I let it go. Yesterday her sister came over and wanted to hold the baby.

I can see where this is going...