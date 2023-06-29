Teen tutor's work ruined by intrusive cousins, uses fake spiders to keep them away.

One teen was perpetually bothered by his little cousins who had no respect for the boundaries of his bedroom after moving in due to their parents' divorce. When no one would help, he took action but may have created a web of misery. He asked Reddit:
MeanToCousins writes:
My cousins Jaime and Alex moved in earlier this year along with my Aunt Savannah since she’s going through a divorce. Jaime and Alex are very rambunctious, which I guess is normal for little kids to an extent. But it’s been getting very annoying because they keep barging into my room constantly.
I’ve tried talking to them multiple times that I want my space to be respected, I also talked to Aunt Savannah about it, but they keep doing it and she doesn’t really enforce that boundary. Jaime and Alex barge into my room whenever I’m tutoring as well.
I put a sign on the door saying to not come in because I’m tutoring a student but they’ll ignore it and sometimes come in 2-3 times during an hour-long tutoring session. These interruptions are very annoying and distracting to both me and the person I’m trying to tutor.
I tried talking to my parents about it and the fact that Aunt Savannah isn’t enforcing the boundary I set with Jaime and Alex, but they told me not to press Aunt Savannah about it because divorce is hard and they don’t want her to become depressed. My parents also don’t let me lock my door unless I’m getting dressed. If I try, Jaime and Alex will run to my parents and usually my dad will bang on the door until I open it.
They don’t see Jaime and Alex barging in as a big deal since my tutoring is technically volunteer work for my school’s honors society and it’s not a “real job” in their eyes.
Since Aunt Savannah and my parents are refusing to really do anything, I’ve decided to start putting realistic fake spiders all over my room. I ordered some off Amazon and also paid a friend who’s into ceramics to make some.
Like most people, Jaime and Alex hate spiders and after a few days of discovering “spiders” on the doorknob and inside my room, Jaime and Alex now avoid my room like the plague. My parents got concerned that my room was actually infested and weren’t happy when they realized the spiders were fake.
I pointed out that I’m not breaking any rules and I got Jaime and Alex to avoid my room without making Aunt Savannah depressed by making her enforce the boundary with my cousins. My parents told me I was being mean to children whose parents just divorced and I should be ashamed with myself for purposely scaring them instead of being more patient.
I feel I have a right to privacy, and when I’m tutoring my student, they also have a right to an uninterrupted session. But are my parents (and now Aunt Savannah) right that I was an AH (a-hole) for the way I did it? AITA (am I the a-hole)?
Here's what Reddit had to say:
smolbeanlady says:
NTA (not the a-hole). Putting things around your personal space that can't actually hurt anyone is perfectly reasonable.
The kids are going through a difficult time, yes, but that shouldn't mean they are automatically entitled to your room any time they want.
Kitsumekat writes:
Because they want OP to babysit them so that they don't have to deal with the kids.
This. Like I mentioned in the post, they don't see my tutoring as a 'real job.' So they think that I'm just free to babysit Jaime and Alex anytime since I'm off from school right now.
Reasonable-Ad-3605 offered condolances:
NTA. The adults are all failing you here and I'm sorry for that.
happyasaclamtoo laid it all out:
NTA- just creative. Your parents are not helping your aunt to not get depressed, they are helping her to not discipline her kids, and teach them to be respectful. Also mention to your parents that your tutoring for honor society is helpful for college applications and grants/scholarships. But hey, if they would rather pay more for college…
DCONightingale wanted some spiders themself:
NTA. You deserve your privacy, and if this is how you get it then so be it.
Also if you could provide a link to the fake spiders so we could see how effective they’ll be, that’d be great.
We all understand and feel for someone going through a hard time, but Reddit seemed concerned with how the children were being raised and what their expectation of boundaries would be in the future. They also thought that OP's parents could help a little more if they are so concerned with taking the burder off of the aunt.