Teen refuses to practice violin after parents withhold meals, friends say 'just give in.'

Being a teen is all about rebelling against your parents, it's just part of the experience.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she was wrong for refusing to play violin even if that meant skipping dinner. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to play violin, even though it meant not being allowed to eat dinner?"

My parents recently put down the rule "No dinner until 1.5 hours of violin practice is completed" since they realized I (16F) rarely ever practiced violin and if I did, it would be only for 30 minutes. I absolutely HATE playing the violin. Last time I asked them if I could stop playing the violin, they said they'd ground me for a year but they kept extending it past 3 years.