Any whiff of favoritism or unfair treatment can cause a stench in family dynamics, regardless of the reasoning behind it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for reminding their parents that their stepsister ruined their family's future. They wrote:

"AITA for reminding my parents that my stepsister ruined our family's future?"

I grew up in a big blended family where we all consider ourselves siblings and I consider my stepmom my mom. All of us kids are close except for one: my stepsister Liana [fake name]. My parents think it's just because she didn't grow up with the rest of us but that it's fine, and it's not. Yes, by the time she came to live with us, she was almost 18, but it's not because of that.