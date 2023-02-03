Homeowner lets sister and bf move in rent free; bf refuses to do chores, watch his kid.

Ever feel like you're doing someone a huge favor and then see them take it for granted? That's how one woman felt after letting her 19yo sister, sister's boyfriend, and child move in, rent-free but with shared chores.

u/Any-Arugula8950 is fed up with her sister's boyfriend not doing his chores. She laid down the law of her home but went to Reddit for some backup to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for speaking to my sister's BF like he's a child?'

I'm 30f. My sister Hannah (19) has been dating Austin (20) for 3 years. They have a 1yo daughter together. Family emergencies came up 3 months ago and they needed somewhere to stay. I was the only safe option, to put it lightly, so I told them they could stay here temporarily. I laid out ground rules, knowing how Austin is (incredibly lazy).