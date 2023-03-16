Parents spend daughter's college funds on son; 'education for women is not valued.'

Choosing between family and money is extremely difficult, and far too many are forced to make that decision. But often, it's the family making you choose...

When an ambitious woman was entitled to an education by her progressive deceased relative, her living relatives had other plans. Here is her story from Reddit's "Am I the A-hole" forum:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for suing my parents for my college money?"

u/Accomplished_Bar5656 writes:

My great-aunt set up savings accounts for all of her female relatives. In our culture, education for women is not really valued and she thought that was bullsh*t.

She lived with her father in London where she was educated. She went on to attend university and became a doctor. She married a British man, they moved to America and had a great life.

She funded the education of as many of her neices and grand neices as she could. When she passed away she left money for every girl relative she could.