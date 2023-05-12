'Disrespectful teen' mouths off to Grandma; Mom takes teen's side: 'so be it.'

A fed-up mother and daughter in law posted to Reddit after a family dispute that left everyone divided:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for Taking my Disrespectful Teen's Side?'

NinaNina72 writes:

My dear daughter (15) is in a stand-off with my MIL (mother in law). DD (Dear daughter) is a member of a select choir that only has 3 concerts per year. MIL is retired, but often makes excuses for missing important events: birthdays, holidays, etc.

I used to validate these excuses when the kids were younger to soften the blow, but now that they're teens, I stopped trying to cover for her flakiness & apparent indifference toward them. My thought is they won't be as hurt if they know the situation & don't expect much from her.

OP doesn't seem to have a high opinion of her mother in law...